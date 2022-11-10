Award-winning children’s book author Tami Lehman-Wilzig has released “The Boston Chocolate Party,” a unique Hanukkah story set in Colonial America. Co-authored with chocolate historian Rabbi Deborah Prinz, it is a story of freedom, friendship, and a love of chocolate.

Through the fictional Mendes family, it opens up a window to Jewish diversity with the Sephardi Hanukkah customs that they practice. It draws a parallel to the freedom sought by the American colonists and the Maccabees, and reveals a surprising connection between Hanukkah and The Boston Tea Party.

End notes provide a brief explanation of the holiday of Hanukkah, background about the Boston Tea Party, and a description of America’s first Jews – predominantly settlers from Spain and Portugal who came to escape religious persecution, and to find religious freedom and economic opportunity. Includes recipes for Colonial-style hot chocolate and bunuelos.