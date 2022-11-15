Irene (Mendell) Graff, of Revere, passed away on November 11, 2022.

Irene was the beloved wife of Alan Graff. She was the devoted mother of Wendy Gilman, and Jeffrey Graff and his wife Cynthia. She was the dear sister of Robert Mendell and the loving grandmother of Evan and his wife Bryanna, Tyler and Lauren.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on November 15. Interment followed in Everett. Memorial observance at her late residence on Tuesday following interment until 8 PM and Wednesday 2-8 PM. Contributions in Irene’s memory can be made to the Cardiac Research Fund for IK-KYUNG JANG, MD, Development Office at MGH, 125 Nahant St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-2792.