Irene (Mendell) Graff, of Revere, passed away on November 11, 2022.
Irene was the beloved wife of Alan Graff. She was the devoted mother of Wendy Gilman, and Jeffrey Graff and his wife Cynthia. She was the dear sister of Robert Mendell and the loving grandmother of Evan and his wife Bryanna, Tyler and Lauren.
Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on November 15. Interment followed in Everett. Memorial observance at her late residence on Tuesday following interment until 8 PM and Wednesday 2-8 PM. Contributions in Irene’s memory can be made to the Cardiac Research Fund for IK-KYUNG JANG, MD, Development Office at MGH, 125 Nahant St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-2792.
Dear Alan and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Irene was a truly special lady. I’m sorry we met later in life because she was so caring, so funny and so smart..just fun to be with. She often spoke lovingly about you and your family and when she did her face lit up. I’m sure that light will shine down on all of you always.
Judith Stone Berman