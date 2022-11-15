Lita Gladys Frisch, of Peabody, entered into rest on November 6, 2022 at the age of 92.

Family was everything to Lita, and everyone who met her immediately became part of her family; her love knew no bounds and was unconditional. She was known affectionately as “Bubbe” by all who knew her, even her grandchildren’s friends. Lita loved to have a good time, whether she was playing Mah Jhong, online shopping, entertaining friends and family, or hanging out with her beloved dog, Gigi. Lita’s backyard pool was like a magnet every summer, filling her neighborhood with the sounds of splashing and laughter from children and adults alike, with Lita beaming at the center of it all, loving the camaraderie and seeing everyone have a good time. Her devotion to family was unparalleled, and she was happiest when surrounded by them or having her daily chats with her sister and best friend, Lillian. There was always a seat at Lita’s table, and nobody ever left hungry, in fact, they usually left with a heaping plate of leftovers. Her brilliant smile and hearty laugh lit up the room and could warm even the coldest heart. Her generosity and kindness knew no bounds, and she was passionate about supporting many worthy causes, especially those that help children and animals. Her legacy of love and joy will live on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and everyone else whom she considered as her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Frisch; devoted mother of Gail Frisch (Douglas Tallaksen) of Natick, Mark Frisch (Rhonda) of Park City, Utah, and Lauren Suszczewicz (Joseph) of Haverhill. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Brittany (Justin), Max, Jill (Tim) and Matt. Great-grandmother of Finn, Henry, and Sofia. The loving sister of Lillian Barry of Marblehead, and the late brother Edward Silver. Dear daughter of the late Jacob and Ida Silver.

A graveside service for Lita was held at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn, November 11. Attendees were welcome to celebrate Bubbe’s vibrant personality by wearing colorful clothing.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Northeast Animal Shelter and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

