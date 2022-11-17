Elizabeth (Betty) Gordon, 100, of Revere and Boca Raton, Fla., entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and friends on November 16, 2022.

Betty was born and raised in Medford, daughter of the late Eva (Cashman) and Joseph Cooper. She was the dear sister of the late Jacob Cooper, Lillian Cooper, Saul Cooper, Sophie Cooper, and Sally Yanow. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin (Mel) Gordon, daughter Robyn Gordon-Hamer and son-in-law Daniel Hamer. She is survived by her sister-in-law Wilma Cooper and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

Betty and her husband Mel were active supporters in Revere politics. Sadly, Mel passed away suddenly in 1972, leaving Betty a young widow. Using her self-taught business and organization skills, she managed the accounting department at the newly-built MGH satellite facilities in Chelsea and Revere Beach. She was a member of Temple B’nai Israel in Beachmont and a supporter of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

In her younger years, Betty was an accomplished baker and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. In her free time, she also spent hours knitting winter hats and scarfs for U.S. military personnel overseas. She was an avid card player and a voracious reader. She especially enjoyed gardening and following the ups and downs on Wall Street.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday, November 18 at 1:00 PM at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 120 Canton Street, Sharon, followed by internment. Masks are required in the chapel. Following the service and burial, condolence calls may be made on Friday at her late residence. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Gordon to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

The family would also like to express its appreciation to Betty’s loving caregivers Maricel, Ruth, Rose, Claire, Ann and Barbara for their kindness and support.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.