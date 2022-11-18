Michael Earle Sapol, of Denver, Colo., originally of Lynn, entered into rest on November 14, 2022, at the age of 79.

Michael was the beloved husband of Carol Sapol. Loving father to Daniel and Christina Murch of Belchertown, and Robert Murch and Gary Halteman of Denver, Colo. Michael was the loving son of Irving and Esther Sapol, and the brother of the late Marilyn Levy and her husband Dr. David Levy of Swampscott. Devoted grandfather to Hull Technician Second Class, Nathan Murch, United States Navy, Sienna, Jenna, and Jacob Murch. Michael is survived by his in-laws and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:45 AM MST, at Feldman Mortuary’s YouTube channel.

Remembrances in Michael’s name may be made to The American Lung Association.