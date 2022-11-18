Murray Alan Frank, age 83, of Swampscott and Aventura, Fla., died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 22, 2022.

Murray is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 65 years, Delphine; his children, Roger and his wife Margery, and Shari; his dear sister Roberta Mendelsohn, and his two grandchildren, Avery and Chase. He was the loving son of the late Mollie and Samuel Frank, and the cherished brother of the late Ronna Frank.

Murray was born on July 6, 1939 and was raised in Chelsea. He earned his B.S from Boston University and his J.D. from New England School of Law. Following law school, he owned and operated Chelsea Industrial Supply Company. Upon selling the business, he was a successful real estate and mortgage broker while continuing his law and mediation practice. Murray was an avid skier and tennis player. Mostly, he enjoyed caring for and being with his family.

His funeral was held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott on October 25. Following the service, he was interred at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva was held at Kernwood Country Club, Salem. Remembrances may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.