Trump’s former antisemitism envoy calls Trump out for meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

WASHINGTON (JTA) — When he was president, Donald Trump hired Elan Carr as his State Department’s antisemitism monitor. Two years after they both left office, Carr is calling out his former boss for meeting with prominent figures who have both promoted antisemitism.

“No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West,” Carr said Monday on Twitter. “To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views.”

Trump dined last week with West, the rapper and designer also known as Ye, and Fuentes at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. While West has made a series of antisemitic comments online and in interviews in recent months, Fuentes has long been known as a white supremacist who has questioned facts about the Holocaust and made antisemitic statements.

After being criticized for the meeting, Trump has said he wanted to “assist” West, whom he called “troubled,” and added that he did not invite Fuentes or know who he was.

Carr is one of a handful of Republicans not known to have been previously critical of Trump who have come out to publicly criticize the former president for the meeting. Another is David Friedman, who Trump named ambassador to Israel. Republican leaders have mostly been silent.

Even among Jewish Republicans, few have emerged to outright criticize Trump, who still wields considerable power within the GOP. A number, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, have criticized the act of meeting with West and Fuentes without naming Trump.

Another Jewish former top Trump administration official, Len Khodorkovsky, had a tense 10-minute exchange about the West-Fuentes meeting with CNN host Don Lemon on Monday. Khodorkovsky, a deputy assistant secretary of state, refused to condemn Trump for taking the meeting, accepting his claim that he did not know who Fuentes was and saying that Trump was not an antisemite. He did concede that it was “beneath President Trump to meet” with Fuentes and said that both Fuentes and West have said antisemitic things.