Merna Edith (Fightlin) Morse, age 84, of Sudbury, Lincoln, Stowe, Vermont, and most recently Peabody, entered eternal rest on November 19, 2022.

Born in New Britain, Conn., Merna graduated from New Britain High School and Skidmore College. Merna worked as a pre-school art teacher and graphic designer for local newspapers before she became the owner and administrator for four area nursing homes.

Merna and her late husband Jerry enjoyed fly-fishing, cross-country skiing, and traveling, especially when they could combine travel with cross-country skiing or fly-fishing. Merna was always an exerciser (think Jack Lalanne) and added running to her repertoire in the mid-seventies, participating in the first of many Bonne Bell Mini-Marathons. Merna enjoyed playing golf and was a life-long, active member of Temple Beth El of Sudbury.

More than anything though, Merna loved being “Bubbe” to Izzy and Ben and later Mark. Merna was married to Gerald “Jerry” Morse for over 60 years. She leaves her daughters Pam Morse and Alyson Morse Katzman, son-in-law Richard Katzman, grandchildren Ben Katzman and Isabel Katzman Quintana and Mark Quintana. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Fightlin Jepsky and leaves sister-in-law, Rhona Szottfried.

Services were held on November 22. Interment followed in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.