Rose M. (Swartz) Brown, of Revere, formerly of Winthrop, entered eternal rest on December 1, 2022, at 103 years young.

Born and raised in Dorchester, Rose was the devoted wife of the late Edmund “Eddie” J. Brown. Beloved mother of Eileen and Edward Wickham and Andrea and Nate Lincoff. Cherished grandmother of Jared and Lena Wickham and Matthew and Taylor Lincoff. Proud great-grandmother of Eli Wickham and Cade Lincoff. Dear sister of the late Max Swartz, sister-in-law of the late Shepard Brown, and great-grandmother of the late Landon Lincoff.

Services will be held at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, on Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at David Vicur Cholim Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation 420, c/o Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA, 02151; Boston Children’s Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-9911; Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152; or a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.