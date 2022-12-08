Editorial: Reporting on antisemitism

America has been through much in the last few years, and the angst is palpable. Unquestionably, our democracy has been tested, twisted and bent.

And here at the Jewish Journal, we are finding ourselves in new journalistic territory.

The sheer volume of incidents of Jew-hatred has been a staggering challenge for our small staff to cover. Every week brings new reports of Holocaust denial, neo-Nazi intimidation, hateful graffiti, threats to synagogues and to Jewish nursing homes, vandalizing of Jewish property, verbal and physical attacks on Jewish college students, the proliferation of antisemitic tropes, and more.

We face other journalistic challenges, too, including some we’ve never encountered before. We’ve interviewed Jews who plead that we not use their names in the paper, telling us they are afraid of reprisal by antisemites.

We’ve interviewed college students who’ve experienced antisemitism on campus and ask that we not describe the incidents in detail. They say they’re afraid that hateful students will recognize them.

We even worry about our own safety. When the Mapping Project appeared online last summer, it featured an interactive map naming scores of Jewish organizations in Massachusetts and called for them to be “disrupted” and “dismantled.” The Jewish Journal was on that list.

All of this has made the Journal editorial staff reflect on how to responsibly and effectively cover antisemitism. Beyond reporting the basic facts, we seek to provide interpretive journalism, to look beyond these insidious acts of Jew-hatred, and reveal what lies behind it. We seek to report on its impact, on the individuals being affected, on who is stepping up to push back against it.

Not everyone agrees with our approach. Last month, we ran a story about a Holocaust denier and alt-right extremist. A few readers criticized the placement of the story on our front page, saying it gave antisemites too much exposure.

We do not agree. One thing our readers can count on: this publication will not look away if a Jew is a victim of antisemitism. We believe it is our responsibility to be vigilant and make our community aware of the increasingly religious tone of white supremacism.

We will not look away when neo-Nazis intimidate people in the streets of Boston and Cambridge and on highways, where they hold banners denying the Holocaust. We will not ignore when a former president dines with Holocaust deniers and then makes it seem like it was just any ordinary meal. We will not minimize the behavior of his colleagues who stay silent on the matter or appear to actually endorse Jew-hatred. (“Kanye. Elon. Trump,” read the tweet from the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, before it was eventually deleted.)

Here at the Journal, we will continue to be alert and not shirk our responsibility to inform the community about the rising tide of antisemitism. These are painful stories to publish. But it is imperative to present an accurate portrait of our society, and the challenges that Jewish and interfaith families are facing.

As the largest Jewish newspaper in New England, we must report on those who seek to upend our lives, and the lives of our loved ones. It is our duty and responsibility. Θ