Marblehead’s Rosenthal donates $1 million to Northeast Arc

Steven P. Rosenthal of Marblehead has pledged $1 million to Northeast Arc in support of its Changing Lives Fund.

This is Rosenthal’s second million-dollar gift to the organization since 2017, which at that point was the organization’s largest single gift. He hopes the new gift will continue to encourage others to support Northeast Arc as well. Rosenthal’s initial $1 million gift to Northeast Arc in 2017 established the Changing Lives Fund, which provided the vehicle for Northeast Arc to expand services in creative and innovative ways that traditional funding has not allowed. It also helped the organization to raise additional visibility, supporters, and funds.

“When Steve made his initial $1 million donation it was a real game-changer for us,” said Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO of Northeast Arc. “Since that time Steve has been actively engaged with the Northeast Arc and has challenged us to look beyond what we are currently doing and find new and exciting opportunities. This second $1 million gift solidifies his belief in what we are doing to change lives for people with disabilities and their families every day.”

The Northeast Arc plans to activate Rosenthal’s generous donation in three primary areas:

• Focus on workforce investment through its new Pathways to Opporunities program

• Continue to execute bold ideas such as the ArcTank

• Replicate successful programs and services, such as the Center for Linking Lives, in a wider geographical area while also expanding the use of technology for people the agency serves

“I do not have a personal connection to disability, but I firmly believe that a community that provides for people with disabilities is a community where everyone can grow and flourish. I have been incredibly impressed with the work that Jo Ann and her team have done with my initial donation, and I am confident Northeast Arc will continue to be innovative with these additional funds,” said Rosenthal. “I urge others who are looking to have a tangible impact on real people … to support the work of Northeast Arc. I know they will be equally impressed and want to be part of the bold initiatives being implemented by Northeast Arc.”

A Marblehead resident, Rosenthal earned his bachelor’s degree at Harvard College and a law degree at Boston University. He practiced corporate law for 25 years and served as co-managing director at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo.