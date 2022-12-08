MFA’s in-person Hanukkah celebration spotlights art in many forms

In the last half of the 18th century, in Colonial America, Myer Myers was a unique artisan. The New York City-born son of Jewish immigrants, Myers is considered the first formally trained American Jewish silversmith in British-controlled lands. Known as the Jewish Paul Revere, Myers was sought after by secular and Jewish clients in New York and all the colonies for his wide array of finely detailed distinctive silver.

Among the stunning works he created were sets of exquisite Torah scroll finials, known as rimonim, made for synagogues in Philadelphia, New York and the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island.

That pair of rimonim, one of five pairs that have survived, has been on display at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts since 2010, on loan from New York’s Congregation Shearith Israel, where they dazzle visitors to the prestigious 18th century Newport gallery. Several years ago, the rimonim were the subject of a lengthy legal battle over ownership that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 15, Simona Di Nepi, the museum’s Judaica curator, will reveal more about the rare rimonim and Myers in one of two featured gallery talks, as part of the MFA’s Hanukkah celebration, in partnership with the Jewish Arts Collaborative.

The beauty of the Myers rimonim is indisputable, Di Nepi said in a phone conversation with the Journal.

At that time, Judaica was being made in Europe, often by non-Jewish artists, Di Nepi said. “To have not only American Judaica being made in the Colonial period but being made by a Jewish artist, that’s incredibly rare and important,” she said.

In another Spotlight gallery talk, Marietta Cambareri, the MFA’s curator of decorative arts and sculpture, will shed light on “Miracle I,” by Jacques Lipchitz, a poignant sculptural interpretation of a menorah. The work by the acclaimed 20th century Jewish artist is part of the MFA’s Judaica collection.

The annual Hanukkah program at the MFA, launched in 2005, is co-sponsored by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston and supported by the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

“Our MFA celebration is one of the most popular and meaningful programs of the year, bringing together great art, fun and joyous experiences to families and individuals throughout the region,” said Laura Conrad Mandel, JArts executive director.

More than 3,500 people filled the MFA for the 2019 celebration, the last in-person Hanukkah gathering. The celebration was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Eight Approaches,” a new work of art by Cambridge artist Joshua Meyer commissioned for the Hanukkah celebration, will debut in the Shapiro Family Courtyard [see related story], where the festivities include a community menorah lighting and remarks by MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum, JArts’ Mandel and Rabbi Marc Baker, CEO of the CJP.

The all-ages program features family-friendly events including art activities inspired by the US Postal Service’s 2022 Hanukkah forever stamp by Connecticut artist Jeanette Kuvin Oren, who will lead a workshop; and lively Jewish musical performances by Boston-based Klezmer band Ezekiel’s Wheels.

Local artist Tova Speter’s “Brighter Ignited,” a supersize interactive traveling art exhibit, will welcome guests at the Huntington entrance.

North Shore residents will have several chances to see “Brighter Ignited”: in Gloucester as part of the annual lighting of the Lobster Trap Tree. (Saturday, December 10, 27 Pleasant St); in Marblehead, at the Epstein Hillel Academy (Wednesday, Dec. 14); and in Chelsea (Sunday, Dec 18).

The MFA is also offering visitors to the Hanukkah celebration the chance see the exhibit “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” (closes Jan. 16, 2023) at a reduced $5 fee. Timed entry tickets are required.

The exhibit reveals many explicitly Jewish themes associated with Life Magazine, the groundbreaking photograph-rich weekly conceived and launched in 1936 by Henry R. Luce.

Among those associated with Life was Kurt Safranski, a German Jew who fled Nazi persecution. Many of the magazine’s renowned photographers were Jewish, including Robert Capa, Fritz Goro, Alfred Eisenstaedt and Margaret Bourke-White, who did not learn her father was Jewish until she was an adult. The exhibit includes the magazine’s multi-page spread in May, 1945, of the haunting photos she and others shot immediately following the liberation of Buchenwald and other concentration camps. Θ

The MFA’s Hanukkah celebration will be held Dec. 15, from 5-10 pm. The program is free with a discounted $5 museum entrance fee. For details, visit https:// www.mfa.org/event/special-event/ hanukkah