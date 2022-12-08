‘Shoebert’ is ready for his close-up

BEVERLY – If anyone knows about breaking news, it’s Stanley Forman. The Revere native, who grew up near Shirley Ave., started listening to the police scanner when he was eight, and hasn’t stopped. Along the way, he won three Pulitzer Prizes for his photos at the Boston Herald American. He also spent 39 years as a staff photographer at WCVB-TV Channel 5, retiring in 2021.

In mid-September of this year, Forman, who now lives in Beverly, heard that a seal had made its way from the Bass River, through a culvert under Route 62, to the Shoe Pond at the Cummings Center – which also houses the Beverly Police Station.

Forman, who still freelances for Boston media outlets, spotted the seal in the pond and took a few photos.

“I just laughed,” said Forman, who observed that the seal seemed to be enjoying himself in the pond. Word soon spread throughout the North Shore about the seal – who was soon named “Shoebert,” after the pond – and crowds began to flock to the scene.

Forman was also enchanted by the seal and began to return to the pond every day, where he shot stills and video for local TV stations. Early in Shoebert’s nine-day pond residency, Forman noticed that the seal initially would spend 10 to 12 minutes underwater before coming up for air. But that changed as the crowds grew. It turned out, Shoebert loved the attention. As he was taking photos, Forman shook his keys toward the seal, trying to get a reaction. “He looked at me – and I don’t care what anybody says – he smiled. He had wide-open eyes,” said Forman.

That photo is now on the cover of Forman’s new book, “Shoebert’s Great Adventure,” which the photographer wrote with his wife, Debbie Forman. It’s a children’s book that playfully tells the story of Shoebert’s nine days in the spotlight. It’s available in digital and hard copy on Blurb.com and at Sweetwater in Beverly.

Forman decided to do the book because the seal brought smiles to so many people who flocked to the banks of the pond. It was also a welcome relief from photographing breaking news, which often can be heartbreaking for a photojournalist to cover.

“I’m still laughing,” Forman said, describing his encounters with the seal. “I mean, how many times did I go out on a story and have a chance to laugh or smile? I covered a lot of sadness in my 55 years. This is a happy story.”

For the first seven days, the four-year-old gray seal basked in the attention, and a cottage industry around the seal was created. There were Shoebert T-shirts, and a local ice cream dish, “Shoebert’s Special S’more,” was named after him. Hundreds lined up to glimpse Beverly’s new folk hero.

Then Shoebert decided to move to an adjacent freshwater pond. That’s when environmental experts started to worry that the seal could be in danger if the pond suddenly froze. For a couple of days, representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration boarded a boat and tried to entice Shoebert to enter a net, without success. Two nights later, Forman was up in the middle of the night listening to the police scanner when Beverly Police started chattering about an incident.

Early that morning, Shoebert dragged himself out of the pond and waddled across the Cummings Center parking lot – some 300 yards – and stopped at the side door of the Beverly Police Station on Route 62. Forman got to the station at 6:00 in the morning and was able to squeeze off some shots of the seal in Mystic Aquarium’s rescue vehicle.

Shoebert was brought to the aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic in Connecticut where he was evaluated, tagged and eventually released back into the ocean. He was recently spotted back in Atlantic waters near Beverly.

Shortly after Shoebert turned himself in to the police, Stanley and Debbie Forman went out for ice cream, and that’s when they decided to do a children’s book.

“I said to Debbie, ‘I miss Shoebert, I just miss seeing him,’ ” he said. “It was just wonderful – all of the smiling faces of the kids, the parents trying to get a picture of him. And he obliged everybody, he kept popping up.” Θ