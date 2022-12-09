Michael Edward “Baiz” Baizen, of Marblehead, passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 74. Beloved husband for 46 years of Audrey (Kaplan) Baizen, devoted father to Melissa Moskowitz and her husband Richard, and Amanda Baizen and her husband Jared Finkel, and loving Papa to his grandchildren Dylan, Spencer and Paige.

Born in Winthrop to the late Philip and Miriam Baizen, and brother of the late Gerald Baizen, Michael began his career developing residential properties throughout the North Shore. He was a staple in the Marblehead community for almost 40 years, where he raised his girls and built his business.

Michael radiated positivity and joy, and always had a smile on his face. He was compassionate, kindhearted, and adored by all who knew him.

Michael was a true kid at heart with endless energy – he was always on the move and no task was ever too difficult for him. He was happiest around his family and friends and could often be found at home cooking up a storm, taking trips to New York to visit his kids and grandkids, and enjoying anything by the water.

Michael lived for his family, and his love and memory will forever be treasured.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.