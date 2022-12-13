Sherman Peter Gorshel entered into rest on December 5, 2022. Late of Malden, Lynnfield and Middleton. He leaves his beloved wife, Sylvia (Stopper) of 61 years; his daughter, Donna (Temima) Cohen and her husband, Jonathan Cohen of Brookline; his son, Paul of Boston; and his grandson, Uriel Menachem Cohen. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Alfred and Mildred (Karol) Gorshel; and his brother, Arthur.

Peter graduated from UMass Amherst in 1954 and from Harvard Law School in 1957. He practiced law until his retirement in 2003. He represented the Town of Lynnfield as its Town Counsel for close to 40 years. Both of his children also became lawyers, with Peter serving as a mentor and role model.

Peter was born in Malden, but he always called Lynnfield “home.” He was involved in town government, and often said that it was a hobby, more than a job. His mind was laser sharp, and he was highly regarded among the Massachusetts bar.

He was a proud mason and shriner and was master of his lodge. Peter was a voracious reader.

He loved fishing and boating, and he adored his dogs.

Funeral services were held at Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard St., Brookline, on December 8. Interment followed at Knights of Liberty Cemetery, Woburn.

Donations in Peter’s memory can be made to Chabad of Merrimack Valley, 310 North Main St., Andover, MA 01810, or the charity of one’s choice.