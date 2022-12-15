Look hard at the last few weeks, squint for a few moments, maybe put on some rose-tinted glasses. But there – if you strain a bit, if you peer beyond the shadows, if you focus on the rays of sunlight streaking and sneaking between the clouds – you may see an unfamiliar, unanticipated, and unalterably agreeable sight.

The struggle against antisemitism has gone mainstream.

For centuries, that struggle was an underground one. In the past few years it has surfaced for a few moments – kind of like a loon on a remote Maine lake, visible for a while and then diving out of sight. It flared at junctures of true outrage, such as after the massacre at the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh or the hostage situation in Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

But as late autumn leaned into early winter, there was unmistakable evidence that the cause that was confined to Jewish publications like this one, to Shabbat pulpit sermons, and to watchdogs like the ADL, was emerging from the scattered corners of the Jewish community into the town square, on to television, and up to Capitol Hill. It was sighted not only in the Democratic Party, where it sometimes had the patina of pandering, but also in the Republican Party, where the fight against antisemitism was – aside from figures like former Senators Rudy Boschwitz and Norm Coleman of Minnesota, Chic Hecht of Nevada, Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, and Warren Rudman of New Hampshire, whose lived experience and Jewish heritage made it less remarkable, though no less welcome – not a top cause.

This surge of anti antisemitism was prompted by an event at the least likely place: The dining-room table of Donald John Trump.

When reporters went fishing for responses to Mr. Trump’s dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes – not exactly like having drinks with Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, or dinner with Ralph Bunche and Dag Hammarskjold – they clearly were looking for two things from top Republicans: a denunciation of Mr. Trump for his execrable judgment – and a condemnation of white supremacy and antisemitism.

With some exceptions – a handful of lawmakers, led, not surprisingly, by former Governor Mitt Romney, now a senator from Utah – they got half of that.

The remarks of Senator Rick Scott of Florida – the state that has the sixth-highest rate of Jewish residents (3.28 percent), the metropolitan area with the second-highest population of Jews (Miami, 535,000), and the county with the fourth-highest percentage of Jews (Palm Beach, 15.8) – was pretty much typical.

“There is no room in the Republican Party for white supremacy and antisemitism,” said Mr. Scott, who is contemplating a presidential campaign. “It’s wrong. I think Republicans should all condemn white supremacy.”

That was good as far as it went. Many commentators (and many Jews) complained that those three sentences, and strikingly similar remarks that seemed to come from a single source of talking points, didn’t go nearly far enough. They didn’t extend to a full-throated condemnation of Mr. Trump and an avowal that he was unfit to be president again.

We all know why the Kiddish cup of disapproval was half-empty. Republican political figures still fear the lash, and backlash, of Mr. Trump, who commands a base of about a third of the Republican Party, a massive chunk of voters who could stand in the way of party renomination when re-election time comes around.

But unnoticed in all of this is that the cup is half-full.

Everyone – really, everyone, except for a handful of fringe nutcases in the three-wing circus of the Internet and the usual suspects in the roundup of habitual haters – came out and denounced antisemitism. This wasn’t a case merely of saying that slaying 11 people at prayer in Pittsburgh was a tragedy, or deploring the taking of hostages in a small synagogue in Texas. It wasn’t a case of saying there were some very fine people in the crowd in Charlottesville, Va., five years ago. It was a case of denouncing the broader phenomenon of antisemitism.

Let’s pause for a moment and consider this. We are living in a time when the safe remark – the default comment – is to censure antisemitism. We are experiencing a moment when even the cowardly come out and say that expressions of hatred against Jews are intolerable. This is not an insubstantial phenomenon.

Not insubstantial – but the question, of course, is whether it is inconsequential.

There are plenty of reasons to reject complacency, and they are reasonable and real. The ADL audit for 2021 (the latest figures) showed a 61 percent increase in attacks on synagogues and Jewish Community Centers over the previous year. The 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism is the highest since the group began tracking them in 1979. The average of more than seven incidents per day is no cause for rejoicing. Closer to home, incidents in Duxbury and Danvers, in Swampscott and at Wellesley College, were especially worrisome; overall, such incidents increased 42 percent in New England.

So, the conclusion must come from Thomas Jefferson: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty, especially for Jews. But that admonition comes with a related notion, which might make the vigilance a little less lonely: Antisemitism is anti-American. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.