‘Torch Song’ revival burns bright on Boston stage

Harvey Fierstein was pioneering respect and understanding for gays and same-sex relationships years before Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”) and Richard Greenberg (“Take Me Out”). In fact, even before he authored the book for the ground-breaking 1983 Tony Award-winning musical “La Cage Aux Folles,”(1983), he performed in his own play, “Torch Song Trilogy” (1981, 1982-Broadway) – winning Tonys for best play and lead actor.

The decades since have not only made this wise drama more resonant than ever but also made its singular message of love in the face of hate and prejudice all the more timely. The Moonbox Productions revival – through Dec. 23 at the Nancy and Edward Roberts Studio Theatre at the Boston Center for the Arts Calderwood Pavilion – under the inspired direction of company associate artistic director and founding partner Allison Choat – beautifully captures the play’s emotional richness and warmth in what is arguably the finest staging of 2022.

In her director’s notes, Choat speaks of the play as “a love letter – a complex, vibrant and relentless love letter to relationships in all their dysfunction and glory, to every shade and shape and sense of love.” Her description is both accurate and insightful – particularly for gay Jewish protagonist Arnold Beckoff. Fierstein, who once worked as a drag queen in Greenwich Village clubs, has described his stage counterpart as a “kvetch of great wit and want.” Beckoff seems to defend himself from rejection and disappointment with witty kvetching during various scenes in this well-made three-act play, yet never really gives up searching for his ideal man.

That search for not only love and a family with a partner but also acceptance by his judgmental widowed mother – here identified simply as Ma – ties together the parts of this trilogy (originally entitled “Torch Song Trilogy”).

In the opening “The International Stud (June 1974),” Arnold makes it clear that he wants a real lasting relationship and love with a caring mate – not brief, loveless encounters. A Brooklyn man named Ed could be the one, but the seemingly closeted bisexual teacher admits to being confused about his identity.

The middle act, “Fugue in a Nursery (Summer 1975),” finds Ed’s thoughtful but uncertain wife Laurel inviting Arnold and young boyfriend Alan to the couple’s farm in what becomes a revealing test of relationships and desires – sharply paced by Choat and smartly played out in Cameron McEachern’s set design.

Fierstein brings Arnold to a pivotal moment of truth about his own identity in the final act, “Widows and Children First (June 1980),” after five idyllic years with Alan, the victim of gay-bashing. Will Arnold – adopting a gay former foster child and high schooler named David – embrace returning to Ed as a partner and co-parent? Will grieving Arnold be able to find empathy from his mother – who has previously opposed same-sex relationships? The third act’s alternately explosive and reflective moments bring Fierstein’s highly personal yet strikingly universal examination of love, relationships, and family to a powerful close.

One of the year’s finest casts makes that examination both heartfelt and haunting. Peter Mill is commandingly moving and impassioned as Arnold – particularly in his dressing room soliloquy and during his declaration of self-respect in heated exchanges with Bobbie Steinbach, forceful as earnest if tough-loving Ma. Mill and Steinbach’s escalating confrontation is the kind of fully realized acting that theater students should study.

Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia captures Ed’s emotional conflict and sexual confusion as well as his essentially loving concern for Arnold. Janis Hudson makes Laurel properly grounded and tenacious yet fair. Jack Manning catches Alan’s exuberance and vulnerability. Jack Mullen has all of David’s appealing energy and striking outspokenness, though he may look older than his character to some theatergoers.

Songs by such seminal artists as Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington – with thematically connected lyrics – effectively punctuate scene changes.

Moonbox’s vibrant “Torch Song” has the kind of fearless and loving delivery that makes it a must-hear for all audiences. Θ

“Torch Song” runs through Dec. 23 at the Boston Center for the Arts. For tickets, visit bostontheatrescene.com