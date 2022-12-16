Choose hope

Many of us have heard the lighthearted explanation of how most Jewish holidays share the same basic structure: “They tried to kill us, we won, let’s eat!”

In my family, on each night of Hanukkah after we light the candles, we (more precisely, I) sing a different verse of the of 13th-century liturgical poem Maoz Tzur (Rock of Ages). Each verse describes a different generation in which an evil tyrant tried to oppress or persecute the Jewish People, only to be thwarted in the end. It reminds me of the line in the Passover Haggadah that “in every generation they stand against us to destroy us, but God rescues us” – we are instructed that our telling of the Passover story should begin with degradation and conclude with glory.

For a people who have built thousands of years of resilience by refusing to be defined by victimhood, we certainly have not forgotten our darkest, most perilous moments and the tragedies of our past. Especially during times of celebration, joy and gratitude for our survival, why do we also recall how close we were to destruction and those who have tried to destroy us?

You could see this as a form of catharsis, a way of coping with thousands of years of Jewish collective, generational trauma. But in his recent book, “Choosing Hope,” psychologist David Arnow suggests that “Judaism can be understood as an enormous reservoir of hope … [and] hope finds expression in efforts to build a world despite all the obstacles and setbacks along the way.”

No obstacles, no setbacks, no hope.

Arnow quotes the 20th-century French philosopher and theologian, Gabriel Marcel, who defines hope as an individual’s or society’s response to a time of trial. Trials – such as illness, separation, exile, slavery – can cause despair, which can in turn lead a human being to give up on himself, on others, or on the world. Hope, in Marcel’s words, “is the act by which this temptation [to despair] is overcome.”

In other words, it is only when we are brought to the brink of despair that we can truly embrace and live out hope. Hope is not blind faith that things will get better, but rather choosing to believe that, through my actions and with the help of others (including, from a spiritual perspective, God, or a higher Power), I can make any situation, and the world, better.

As we emerge from years of cascading and intersecting crises into a time of continued crises and new challenges that we have yet to fully comprehend, I can understand the temptation to despair. To ignore that there are real threats – to health and well-being, to the safety of vulnerable minorities including Jews here and around the world, to the environment, to democracy – would be to bury our heads in the sand. The midrash says that God originally called out to Abraham because Abraham walked by a palace, saw that it was on fire, and cried out. Seeing the brokenness of the world and feeling pained by that brokenness are our moral and spiritual obligations, and part of what it means to be empathic human beings. At the same time, we somehow need to see and feel our own and others’ suffering without being overwhelmed or overcome by despair.

How do we do this? In part by telling, retelling and reliving our stories, with both their triumphs and their trials. When we light the Hanukkah candles, we remind ourselves, our children and the world that we have been here before. Things have been dark before. We have been on the brink of destruction and despair before. And every time, we have persevered, fought back, stood strong and proud, and embraced hope, precisely when despair would have been natural and understandable.

Hanukkah does not ask us to turn away from the many challenges we are facing. On the contrary, it invites us to stare right into the darkness, to walk right up to the brink of despair, light our candles of hope, and keep moving forward. This holiday and its message always come at the perfect moment in time: the time to choose hope. Θ

Rabbi Marc Baker is president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.