Donald Finn, of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2022.

Devoted husband for 56 years of the late Beverly (Greenblatt). Beloved father of Lisa Finn (Allen Talewsky), Brian Finn and Todd Finn. Adored Grandad of Jaclyn and her husband Michael, Isaac, Jesse, Logan, Hannah and Avery. Great Grandad of Jordan. Loving brother of Paula Bradbard and her husband Leland, the late Carole Finn, and many nieces and nephews. Dear companion of Myra Siegel.

Donald had a long career in the wholesale meat business, followed by an interest in the game of golf. He became a custom golf club maker and, for almost 30 years, owned Golf Tech on Route 114 in Middleton.

He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved playing golf, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.

Donald was a U.S. Army veteran.

Services were held on December 4 at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, followed by burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made be made to One Wish Project, P.O. Box 605, Andover, MA 01810; or Temple Ner Tamid of Peabody; or to the charity of your choice.