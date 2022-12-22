Editorial: Begin the year with a good deed

The year of 2022 is coming to an end. For the record, the news cycle reported the worst inflation in decades, the continuing deadly COVID-19 virus, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade, Queen Elizabeth’s passing, rising oil prices, hundreds of mass public shootings, a crypto collapse, and continued intransigence between Republicans and Democrats.

In Israel, the biggest story was the resurgence of Benjamin Netanyahu. He is set to become prime minister again, after toppling Yair Lapid’s center-left coalition in November. Netanyahu, who is the country’s longest-serving prime minister, is returning with a new group of cabinet ministers that some say will lead to a theocracy. Some are acolytes of the late Meir Kahane, an American-born rabbi who was barred from the Knesset for his racist views and advocated for the transfer of Israel’s Arab residents. Meanwhile, Israel continues to deal with daily attacks by Palestinian terrorists – and a weakened Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas. Last week, a new poll from the West Bank reported that just 32 percent of Palestinians supported a two-state solution, and 72 percent support the creation of additional armed groups.

For Jews in America, antisemitism continued to soar. Jews were attacked and beaten on the streets of New York. On college campuses, the Anti-Defamation League reported that 32 percent of college-age Jews had experienced antisemitism; and overall hate crimes targeting U.S. Jews reached their highest levels since the ADL started tracking antisemitism in 1979.

Locally, antisemitic incidents were reported in numerous towns and public schools across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Nationally, white supremacists and neo-Nazis were embraced by politicians such as Donald Trump, who dined this fall with an outspoken Holocaust denier, and did not see a reason to apologize for the meeting. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West fully embraced Jew-hatred on social media, and even had praised Hitler. Twitter owner Elon Musk relaxed standards on his social media site, allowing for Jew-hatred to flourish. All of this led Jonathan Greenblatt, national director and CEO of the ADL to declare, “I would characterize this as the normalization of antisemitism. It has now become part of the political process in a way we hadn’t seen before.”

There is no magic wand that will make the world a better place. Chances are, organized hate and political division will continue this year. But we can play a role in making our world a safer and healthier place. As Jews, we need to be proactive and maintain strong contacts with elected officials and law enforcement and express our concern about hate, hate crimes, and threats against our community. We also need to build our own bridges through mitzvot – or positive deeds that we can perform in order to better our world. That may be the best way to begin this new calendar year. Θ