‘Tell your friend Veronica, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah.’

There are more than a dozen songs for Sukkot but hardly anyone hums them. There are more than a dozen songs for Purim, but almost no one knows more than one. We all know Chad Gadya and Dayenu, and the problem with these well-loved Passover melodies is that they stick in our minds well into summer. Then there is Hanukkah.

Hanukkah, O Hanukkah, there are a few songs to commemorate a holiday that, the rabbis tell us, is not a major moment in the Jewish calendar. There’s the “Dreidel Song,” and everyone knows it – though few of us make the Hanukkah toy out of clay anymore. There’s “Hanukkah, O Hanukkah,” which speaks of “dreidels to play with and latkes to eat.” And, of course, there’s the modern Adam Sandler classic, which only buttresses my point when he sings, “There’s a lot of Christmas songs out there and, uh, not too many Hanukkah songs.”

But there’s one that we might revive for this season, fraught with economic worries, a war in Ukraine, political divisions at home, and all manner of contention across the globe. It was written by Peter Yarrow (and yes, Adam Sandler, you might add him to your lyric that asks, “Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli / Bowser from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzarelli.”). Indeed, Yarrow’s parents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, and, one might add with a touch of ecumenicalism, ‘tis the season to be conscious of the conflict there.

Yarrow’s “Light One Candle” is drenched in political themes – eternal truths, justice, freedom, human unity. (One of the lines is a response to the 1982 Lebanon War, though the song is tied to that conflict far less than, say, “The Star-Spangled Banner” is tied to the War of 1812.) The principal message of the song, first performed 40 years ago and first recorded in 1986, is worth reviving for our times, for it is at this moment when we, as the fabled folk group Peter, Paul and Mary sang, “Light one candle for the Maccabee children/With thanks that their light didn’t die.” Let’s have a look:

Light one candle for the terrible sacrifice

Justice and freedom demand

This appears in the first stanza, and these two lines speak to themes that are central to our national life and that are prominent in songs revered by both left (“We Shall Overcome,” the timeless gospel song adopted as its anthem by the Civil Rights Movement) and right (“God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, which first reached prominence during the 1984 Ronald Reagan campaign and has been employed by conservatives for nearly four decades). These lines about sacrifice, justice and freedom are especially relevant today, when questions that aim at the heart of those values – many of them raised by the recent report of the January 6 committee on Capitol Hill – are in play.

Light one candle for the strength that we need

To never become our own foe

This passage strikes at the heart of the American conundrum in our own time, the unusual circumstance when the gravest threat to the country’s survival is not from abroad but is at home; where divisions persist (and are growing); and where an armed mob attacked the Capitol, arguably democracy’s base camp.

And light one candle for those who are suffering

Pain we learned so long ago

With some notable exceptions, Jews today are prosperous in America, but it wasn’t so long ago that we were counted among the poor and the striving. And overall, Jews’ lives across the globe and across the centuries have been full of the “pain we learned so long ago.” Amid the pile of presents at this holiday, we might do well to remember that Jewish life usually was far less bountiful.

Light one candle for all we believe in

That anger not tear us apart

And light one candle to find us together

With peace as the song in our hearts

This is perhaps the most important passage for the contemporary Americans. The principal crop of the political landscape in the United States today is anger, and it threatens to “tear us apart.” The notion that we should “light one candle” – almost surely the origin of the title of the song – rather than “cure the darkness” was popularized by Eleanor Roosevelt (“not a Jew,” as Adam Sandler sang of O.J. Simpson), but is relevant for Jews, and for all Americans, at this otherwise happy time of the year.

What is the memory that’s valued so highly

That we keep it alive in that flame?

What’s the commitment to those who have died

That we cry out they’ve not died in vain?

We have come this far always believing

That justice would somehow prevail

This is the burden, this is the promise

This is why we will not fail!

Here, in eight lines of a folk song, may be a perfect distillation of a vital element of Judaism.

So, let us sing the reprise line for the eight full nights of Hanukkah:

Don’t let the light go out!

It’s lasted for so many years!

Don’t let the light go out!

Let it shine through our hope and our tears.

One more thought, before the lights go out, and it comes from Adam Sandler, and from me:

Tell your friend Veronica

It’s time to celebrate Hanukkah. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.