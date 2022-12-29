Dr. Howard Michael Axelrod passed away on November 20, 2022. The beloved son of Saul and Muriel (Goldenberg) Axelrod. He is survived by his life partner Susan, and his daughters Rebecca and Sarah whom he cherished.

Howard grew up in Beverly, where he attended Hillel Academy and Beverly High School. His career path was set early with a BS in Psychology from UMASS, an MS from Northeastern, and a Ph.D. from SUNY Albany. He spent his career as a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, specializing in working with children and their families. His work spanned a spectrum of services dedicated to improving mental health for others including 30 years in private practice, 22 years with the Capital District Psychiatric Center, 17 years as Consulting Psychologist for Hamilton County, and 20 years with Public Safety Psychology. For 20 years, a highlight for him was his role as an Albany Medical Center Internship Clinical Supervisor.

For his entire adult life, Howard was an inspiring Jewish ritual leader, as cantorial soloist, service leader, and teacher, thousands were inspired by hearing him daven. But by far, the most important role of his life was husband to Sue and dad to Rebecca and Sarah. Howard’s legacy of love for his family, for children, and for the mental wellness of others will never be forgotten by any who knew him.

For those wishing to honor him, you are welcome to make a gift to a fund set up to honor Howard’s life and work helping children, families and providers with mental health: The Dr. Howard M. Axelrod Family Fund at the Community Foundation for the Capital Region, or by check to 2 Tower Place, Albany, NY 12203.

To read a longer obituary, visit whatwillyourlegacybe.com/dr-howard-m-axelrod-legacy.