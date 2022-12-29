Leona Kaplan, 88, of Peabody, the daughter of the late Christine (Brody) and Robert Langee, died peacefully on December 24, 2022.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Jenny Roney and Phyllis Levine (Arthur), her daughter-in-law Robyn Kaplan, and her grandchildren Heather Roney, Spencer Roney, Samuel Levine (Sarah), Leah Heath (Eric), Becah Kaplan, Noah Kaplan, and Kaleb Kaplan. Leona was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry, with whom she shared 66 wonderful years of marriage, their son George Kaplan, their granddaughter Suzannah Levine, her brother Harvey Langee (Jacqueline) and their son-in-law Brian Roney.

Leona grew up in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. She attended Simmons College in Boston and graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. She received her Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Lesley University in Cambridge.

She raised her family in Peabody, spending much of her free time at Temple Ner Tamid, where she was a founding congregation member and president of the Woman’s League during the synagogue’s early years and served as Recording Secretary on the Board of Directors for many years. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Peabody Council on Aging for over 50 years. Leona dedicated her career to the senior citizen community, working as a Social Worker, Admissions Director and Administrator for several facilities in and around the North Shore, in addition to her extensive volunteer work.

Leona loved playing cards and was an avid and skilled bridge player. She was a lifelong knitter and loved gifting her sweater, hat, and blanket creations, especially for new babies. Leona was an enthusiastic Celtics fan, hardly ever missing a game. She loved to spend time with family, friends, and colleagues – and most especially her beloved grandchildren.

A funeral service for Leona was held on December 29 at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody, with interment to follow at Roxbury Mutual Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Leona’s memory to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960; or Friends – Peabody Council on Aging; or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.