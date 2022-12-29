Yevgeny Bukhin

n, of Swampscott, left us on December 25, 2022 at the age of 88. He was a much-loved, devoted father, grandfather, husband, and a kind, sensitive soul, whose passion for literature was a constant thread throughout his long life. He was the son of Maria (Shapiro) and Seymon Bukhin, whom he brought with him on his journey for a better life in the United States. He leaves behind Svetlana, his wife of over 50 years; his daughter Anna Kalmikov and Alex Kalmikov of Marblehead with their children Naomi and Rebecca; his son Mike Bukhin and Anna Wallack of Newburyport and their children Nadav and Isadora.

Yevgeny was born in Kiev, Ukraine, then part of the former Soviet Union, on July 12, 1934. He was seven when the Germans invaded. One of his earliest childhood memories was running into the woods with his family to avoid the shelling, tearing his sandals in the process. He was evacuated to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he went to grade school before returning to Kiev after the war.

He studied mechanical engineering at the Kiev Polytechnical Institute and worked as an engineer at various industrial and manufacturing plants before deciding to take his family to the United States for a life free of the antisemitism that was his daily experience in Kiev. He came to this country with no knowledge of the language, but through his persistence and resilience found work as an engineering draftsman, teaching himself computer-aided design and retiring at the top of his profession as a senior designer.

Yevgeny loved his children and wanted for them every opportunity he had missed during his own childhood due to the war, like access to sports, which he always regretted never having a chance to play. He made sure they had every opportunity and especially took an interest in his son playing basketball, spending countless hours practicing with him at the JCC. He also loved to swim and insisted that all his grandchildren take swimming lessons and be good swimmers.

When he retired, Yevgeny retired to write. He had been writing his whole life, even while employed as an engineer in Kiev. He loved Russian literature so much that when leaving the USSR, he traveled to Moscow expressly to obtain special permission to take his volumes with him. Denied permission, he sent his books to a former colleague in Hungary, who subsequently forwarded the books to the United States. Such was his reverence and respect for these beloved tomes. Over the next 20 years, Yevgeny wrote and was actively published in a multitude of newspapers, magazines and hardcover collections. He composed poetry, prose, fiction, translated great authors into Russian, and wrote personal remembrances of his time in the USSR and the downfall of the Soviet Union. Among his accolades and accomplishments he was particularly proud of the publication of his short story “Vasily Vasilyevich Catov” in the prestigious New England Review. Another notable work, the semi-autobiographical “Displaced Persons,” is currently being translated into English. He was incredibly prolific, frequently presenting at symposiums in both the United States and Russia and often working on multiple writing projects simultaneously. He had hoped that his writing would live on and would be his legacy.

Yevgeny will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and a talented writer dedicated to telling his story about the 20th Century Jewish and immigrant experience. He leaves his books to his grandchildren.