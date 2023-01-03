Judith V. Aronson, (Yehudit Devorah bat Ya’akov v’Hendel), a beloved Jewish educator, passed away at her home in Harwichport on December 31, 2022.

A pioneer in her field for a career that spanned over sixty years in both Boston and Los Angeles, she was a virtuoso teacher and mentor to hundreds and hundreds of students, adult B’nai Mitzvah classes and fellow educators.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., and transplanted to Hartford, Conn., Judy adored her parents Jack and Hilda Paull, her brother Richard, and her years at Weaver High School, writing for the newspaper, working at the library and later the Hartford Courant. Many of those early friendships lasted her entire life. She graduated in the fifth class at Brandeis University and later received her master’s from the Harvard Divinity School.

She was the educational director at synagogues on both coasts and served on numerous boards: AJR, HUC, NATE, C.A.J.E. and Brandeis Alumni Association to name a few. For many years, she served as a judge for the Humanitas awards. Like her mother, she spent a lifetime folk dancing.

Married 66 years to her college sweetheart, Mark Aronson, his extended family became her extended family and she loved all of them. She is predeceased by Mark and by her son Neal. She is survived by her children Elaine and Robert; her children’s spouses Marcy, Curtis, and Pam, all of whom she adored; her grandchildren Lily, Carrie, and Sam, who were the light of her life; her treasured niece and nephews Deborah, Allan and Steven; and her loving companion Al Durso.

Funeral services to be held January 5 at 1 p.m. at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. The service will be live-streamed. Please look for details to come on Judy’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Brandeis Alumni Foundation. Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline.