Swastika painted near Swampscott school

SWAMPSCOTT – For the second time since November, Swampscott police are

investigating an incident of hate involving a swastika.

Last Friday, police reported that a swastika had been painted on the sidewalk in the area

of Redington Street and Forest Avenue – which is close to the Hadley Elementary

School. “The swastika was spray painted with white paint on the sidewalk, along with a

vehicle in the immediate area which had a white line painted down the side of it,” police

said in a statement.

Police have asked neighborhood residents who have home video cameras to review their

footage between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.

In early November, police were called to Swampscott High School after a swastika was

sent to a large group of students. To date, there have been no arrests in that case.

According to police, evidence was recovered near where the swastika was painted last

week that could help to identify someone involved.

“As we actively investigate this incident, we will continue to focus on the safety and the

security of all in Swampscott. We join with the community to unequivocally condemn

this act of antisemitism,” Swampscott Police Chief Ruben Quesada said in a statement.

On social media, the Anti-Defamation League said, “No community is immune from this

insidious form of hate. We call on the community to join us in condemning this hate and

assisting @SwampscottPD. Our collective response in calling out this act of hate can be a

powerful message that antisemitism has no home in Swampscott.”