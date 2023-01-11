Jewish Journal

Serving the community for 45 years

Donate
Subscribe

Rosalyn (Berg) Stein

SHARE THIS STORY

HELP SUPPORT JEWISH JOURNAL

DONATE

Rosalyn (Berg) Stein

Rosalyn (Berg) Stein, of Peabody and formerly of Chelsea, passed away on January 7, 2023 surrounded by family.

Wife of the late Leonard Stein and the late Arthur (Libman) Lee. Devoted mother of Marcia Libman, Barry Libman and his wife Susan Pepple, and Deborah Harrison and her husband Howard Harrison. Dear sister of the late Ray Berg and the late Irving Berg. Loving grandmother of Rebecca Harrison and her fiancé Liam Mellaly, Leah Harrison, and Naomi Harrison.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on January 11. Interment followed in Everett. Contributions in Rosalyn’s memory may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453, Peabody, MA 01961; or the Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., Peabody, MA 01960. For an online guestbook, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Jewish Journal