Rosalyn (Berg) Stein, of Peabody and formerly of Chelsea, passed away on January 7, 2023 surrounded by family.

Wife of the late Leonard Stein and the late Arthur (Libman) Lee. Devoted mother of Marcia Libman, Barry Libman and his wife Susan Pepple, and Deborah Harrison and her husband Howard Harrison. Dear sister of the late Ray Berg and the late Irving Berg. Loving grandmother of Rebecca Harrison and her fiancé Liam Mellaly, Leah Harrison, and Naomi Harrison.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on January 11. Interment followed in Everett. Contributions in Rosalyn’s memory may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453, Peabody, MA 01961; or the Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., Peabody, MA 01960. For an online guestbook, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.