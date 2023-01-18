Temple Sinai presents a weekend of ‘Getting Good at Getting Older’

MARBLEHEAD – “Getting Good at Getting Older” is a comprehensive guide on how to age intelligently, written with wit and wisdom. Wisdom itself is acquired merely through aging but is cultivated through an ongoing process of experience, learning, reflection and self-discovery, aided by humility.

Rabbi Laura Geller, a Next Avenue Influencer in Aging, co-authored the book with her late husband, Richard Siegel in 2019. Richard co-authored the book, “The First Jewish Catalog: A Do-It-Yourself Kit.” Rabbi Geller will be at Temple Sinai the weekend of Jan. 20–22 to share their insights and recommendations on lifelong learning, relationships and community, healthy aging and the importance of purpose.

Rabbi Geller will lead discussions at five sessions at Temple Sinai. The topics will be “Getting Good at Getting Older – an Introduction” on Friday evening, 8:00 p.m.; The Power of Understanding Mortality” on Saturday at noon; “Repairing the World/Finding Meaning and Purpose” and What Brings you Joy” on Saturday evening, at 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and “You Get By With a Little Help from Your Friends” on Sunday morning, 10 a.m.

The book provides a tour of the essential resources and skills needed to navigate the years between maturity and old age, bringing humor, warmth, and more than 40 centuries of Jewish experience to the question of how to shape this stage of life.

All programs are free and open to the public; all will be associated with but separate from Jewish prayer services. Meals at all events are available for a $72 admission fee, and a la carte pricing exists as well.

Interested individuals are urged to visit Temple Sinai’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/templesinaimarblehead for complete details, and/or to contact the Temple Sinai office at 781-631-2763. Θ

Temple Sinai is located at One Community Road, Marblehead, MA. This program is cosponsored by the JCC.