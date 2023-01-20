Sandra Lorraine (Simon) Spector passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Spector, to whom she was married for 60 years.

Sandra was born in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School.

Sandra and Arnold were the owners of Spector Pharmacy in Lynn, where they worked side by side for over 50 years. In addition to her work, Sandra’s greatest joys in life were her family and her beloved dog, Abbie. Sandra and her constant companion were a familiar and regular presence in the neighborhood, two good friends taking their daily walks together.

Those left to cherish Sandra’s memory are her devoted children: Jill Keogh of Fairfield, Conn., Ami Stix and her husband Michael of Lexington, and her adoring grandchildren Benjamin and Jonathan Stix, and Olivia, Isabelle and Ava Keogh; her loving sister Iris Stein and her husband Robert of Marblehead; devoted cousin Michael Gladstone and his wife Gisela of Swampscott; and her beloved dog Abigail Rose.

A graveside service will be held for Sandra on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 11 am at the Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Beth El Section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, 41 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 at Lahey Hospital; or the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

