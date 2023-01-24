Evelyn (Dogem) Bernstein, 100, of Peabody, formerly of Mattapan, Lynn and Dorchester, passed on January 20, 2023. She was the wife for 75 years of Arthur Bernstein.

Evelyn was born August 26, 1922, in Dvinsk, Latvia, and graduated Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1941. In her teens, she became a member of Workmen’s Circle – a Yiddish-based fraternal organization – where she excelled in Yiddish arts and made many lifelong friends. Evelyn worked in Boston at Kay Jewelers and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She followed Arthur offshore as 2nd mate on many sailing adventures. She enjoyed Boston Symphony, theatre, a daily cocktail and any activity her grandkids were involved with.

Besides her husband, Evelyn leaves her daughters Johanna Bernstein and Lisa Bernstein and son-in-law John Gilbert, all of Peabody, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Julius Bernstein Memorial Foundation c/o CJP; Care Dimensions, Danvers; or the charity of your choice.

Graveside services were held at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody, on January 23. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.