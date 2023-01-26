Attorney Gerald Sidney Shulman, age 89, of Lynnfield and formerly of Everett, passed away on January 21, 2023.

Gerald was the beloved husband of 65 years to Ina (Korelitz) Shulman. He was the devoted father of David Benjamin Shulman and his longtime companion Karen Sebicka. Gerald was the loving son of the late Alan and Lee Shulman and the dear brother of Mel Shulman and his wife Lois. He was the dear cousin of Audrey Shiff and her husband Michael Layton.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, January 27 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Peabody. Donations in Gerald’s memory can be made to Disabled Vietnam Veterans, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.