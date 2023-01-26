Mark Stephen Cohen, of Marblehead, entered into rest on January 23, 2023 at the age of 85.

Born May 1, 1937, Mark was the son of the late Anna and Louis Cohen and cherished Uncle of Lynda Cohen-Roth of Aventura, Florida. Great-uncle to Victoria and Jonathan Roth.

Mark was owner of Hill Heat of Lynn and was an accomplished accountant. He enjoyed boating and swimming.

Graveside services were held on January 26 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, located on Lynn Shore Road, Lynn. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.