Jewish Journal

SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR 46 YEARS

Donate
Subscribe

Mark Stephen Cohen

SHARE THIS STORY

HELP SUPPORT JEWISH JOURNAL

DONATE

Mark Stephen Cohen

Mark Stephen Cohen, of Marblehead, entered into rest on January 23, 2023 at the age of 85.

Born May 1, 1937, Mark was the son of the late Anna and Louis Cohen and cherished Uncle of Lynda Cohen-Roth of Aventura, Florida. Great-uncle to Victoria and Jonathan Roth.

Mark was owner of Hill Heat of Lynn and was an accomplished accountant. He enjoyed boating and swimming.

Graveside services were held on January 26 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, located on Lynn Shore Road, Lynn. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Jewish Journal