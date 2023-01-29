George Santos, congressman who lied about having Jewish heritage, once praised Hitler on Facebook

(JTA) — Rep. George Santos, the Long Island Republican whose history of lies about his past included that he was a Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors, seemed to praise Hitler and joke about killing Jews in a newly unearthed, years-old Facebook post.

In a comment Santos reportedly left under a friend’s post in 2011, the future congressman wrote “hight hitler lolololololololololololol” and “sombody [sic] kill her!! The jews and black mostly lolllolol!!!” A former friend of Santos sent screenshots of the since-deleted comment to Patch Glen Cove. The site confirmed its veracity with the congressman’s former roommate, who also said that Santos used to make jokes about paying the bill at meals, “but he brushed it off saying he was Jewish.”

Santos’ attorney Joseph Murray told Patch the comment “is completely false,” adding, “There is absolutely nothing to talk about.”

The Nassau County GOP has already called on Santos to resign over his lies, which were revealed in a December New York Times investigation published after he won his election, and the Republican Jewish Coalition has said he is no longer welcome at their events. Of particular concern to the local party branch was the congressman’s false claims about his Jewish heritage. Both parties are already lining up possible replacements should Santos step down, including county legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian-Israeli Republican.

Santos has thus far refused to step down, and seems to be reveling in the negative attention, having recently been spotted taking selfies at a karaoke bar in Washington, D.C. On Friday he gave a speech on the House floor to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day.