Ruth B. Greenberg, age 101, of Saugus, entered into rest on January 26, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born to Herman and Bertha Berkelhammer on March 31, 1921 in Central Falls, R.I. Ruth and her late husband, Alexander, enjoyed a loving and caring marriage for 46 years prior to his death in 1996.

Ruth was a member of Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Saugus since her and Alex’s move there in 1957. ‘Ahavas Shalom’ translates from Hebrew to English as ‘lover of peace’. These words exemplified Ruth’s life as a warm, kind and thoughtful person to her friends, neighbors, pets, and especially her husband, children and grandchildren. Ruth embodied the Jewish principles of service and dedication to others, with the goal of making the world a better place. “May her memory be a blessing.” Ruth served as treasurer of the Sisterhood of Congregation Ahavas Sholom for forty-five years, as well as having served on numerous committees in support of the synagogue.

Ruth was a generous, humble and appreciative person as a result of her living through the Great Depression and World War II. She was influenced by stories of her parent’s bringing food to the local elementary school for students who went hungry. Or of Ruth herself having observed a haggard woman running into the street to pick up an orange that had fallen off a truck and been run over. Or neighbors whose fathers were fed first, so they had the strength to work. She often shared with her children love of country and sacrifices she experienced during World War II.

After graduating from Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I., in 1941, Ruth served as office manager of General Wine in Providence, R.I. Marrying Alex in 1950, Ruth continued her business career prior to the birth of her three children.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Beth Simons, son-in-law Michael Simons, and grandson Mark Simons, of Burlington. She is also survived by her twin sons Bruce Greenberg and daughter-in-law Francine Steinberg of Littleton, Colo., and Robert Greenberg and daughter-in-law Maxine Greenberg of Bradenton, Fla., and daughter Hillary Greenberg, of Atlanta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Lebanon Tifereth Cemetery, Peabody, on Tuesday, January 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, c/o 123 Rumney Marsh Terrace, Saugus, MA 01906. Shiva (memorial week) will be private. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.