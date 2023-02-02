A change of attitude

ADL calls for action to fight against growing antisemitism

When the Anti-Defamation League released its research showing a disturbing rise in antisemitic attitudes in America, the key findings were not a surprise but rather a confirmation of what many Jews have experienced in the years following Pittsburgh, Poway, Colleyville, and, closer to home, Brighton. This validation is particularly important at a time when antisemitic incidents are often ignored, erased or diminished, and victims are hesitant to voice their experiences due to fear or intimidation.

Let’s look at some of the findings:

• Twenty percent of Americans believe in six or more antisemitic tropes – myths that Jews hold inordinate power, control the government, media and banks, are greedy, and are a “cabal” – nearly double the level (11 percent) from 2019.

• Over three-quarters of Americans (85 percent) believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61 percent in 2019.

• Sixty-six million American adults believe in six or more antisemitic tropes, the highest level since 1992 and much closer to the highest finding of 29 percent in 1969.

Antisemitic attitudes matter, as those who hold them may become emboldened to act on their beliefs. We have seen this in Pittsburgh, Poway, Calif., and just one year ago in Colleyville, Texas. This reality exists in Massachusetts as well: In June 2021, a white extremist in Winthrop crashed a stolen truck pointed in the direction of a synagogue before shooting and killing two Black residents. Later that week in Brighton, Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky was stabbed eight times in front of a Jewish school by an assailant with a history of antisemitic beliefs.

Antisemitic incidents, which are tracked annually by the ADL, increased 42 percent in New England from 2020 to 2021, which outpaced the 34 percent national increase. Early indications suggest that 2022 will be another record year. These incidents include a mix of vandalism, harassment and assault. The 2022 data will include the banner held over freeway overpasses in Saugus and Danvers last fall proclaiming “Jews did 9/11” that left the Jewish community vulnerable and intimidated.

Changing attitudes won’t happen overnight but there are tangible ways our community can act to influence a shift and confront antisemitism:

• Report it. If you experience an antisemitic incident, report it at adl.org/report-incident so it can be counted in the ADL’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. Solid data can dispel the myth that antisemitism is a problem of the past and helps inform our policymakers of the extent and nature of the problem.

• Go public. Consider sharing your experience of being targeted by antisemitism. Sharing your story will increase awareness of the antisemitism so many of us have faced. If you are willing and feel safe doing so, you can share your experience as part of Combined Jewish Philanthropies’ mobilization plan to fight Jewish hate in Massachusetts.

• Build skills. Use the ADL Toolkit to build your muscle in speaking up when you witness antisemitism, whether at the workplace, at school, in the public square and in everyday conversation. All of our voices matter. One goal of those trafficking in antisemitic tropes is to create a climate of fear and intimidation that discourages victims from speaking up.

• Be a myth-buster. Counter the antisemitic tropes that find currency in everyday life, whether as political soundbites, disinformation, or simply uninformed and ignorant statements. Learn more about the common and age-old antisemitic tropes of power, greed, conspiracy and more through “Antisemitism Uncovered,” and use these short videos to debunk the myths so prevalent in our communities.

Taking on this challenge requires that our community act together to voice and document the antisemitism we are experiencing at increasingly alarming levels. We each have a role to play, individually and as a community, in confronting the tropes and myths that fuel antisemitism. Our willingness to do so may require our own attitude adjustment, but will allow us to draw on our strength as a community in confronting antisemitic attitudes and incidents. Θ

Peggy Shukur is the interim regional director of ADL New England. Joe Berman is board chair of ADL New England.