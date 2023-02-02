Cantor Tasat to visit Gloucester temple

Growing up in Argentina as the grandchild of immigrants from Turkey and Syria, Cantor Ramón Tasat felt like “a minority in a minority.” Most Jews in Argentina are Ashkenazi. He came to the U.S. to study voice and musicology at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a PhD.

Now based in Maryland, he helped to establish congregation Shirat HaNefesh, song of the soul. He lectures and performs internationally. But his heart is in creating Jewish community through music, “giving people the taste of things they might not be aware of, so we can embrace the vast richness of Jewish culture.”

When he comes to TAA Gloucester for the weekend of Feb. 10-12, he will include the TAA band, choir, dance group and school. “I will come for a weekend,” he says. “I will leave. This will not be a study session. I want people to come and feel not only welcome, but to leave with a lasting experience.” His goal is twofold: for people to feel “what Abraham Joshua Heschel calls the awe of the religious experience,” and for the community to know that “something has happened that wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t come.”

For details about Feb. 10-12 services, visit www.taagloucester.org or call 978-281-0739.