Editorial: Israel must focus on security and drop its plans to reshape its judiciary

Israelis have had a particularly ominous month, especially last week. It faced enemies on several different fronts, and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared oblivious to three consecutive rallies in Tel Aviv and other major Israeli cities, rallies that brought out as many as 150,000 residents at a time. The residents oppose Netanyahu’s proposed changes, such as gutting the judicial system, shutting down the country’s public broadcasting channel and revising Israel’s law of the right of return.

Meanwhile, it was a seminal week in the long festering dispute over Iran’s plans to build a nuclear bomb. For the first time, Israel blew up an Iranian drone site in Iran that provides drones to Russia to attack Ukraine. At the same time, Israel conducted its largest joint military training with U.S. troops to date, involving 140 aircraft, and roughly 6,400 U.S. troops alongside more than 1,500 Israeli troops. The exercises were meant to send a message to Iran and other countries that seek to attack Israel.

To its north, Israel continued its proactive attacks in Syria, bombing Iranian military sites where weapons slated for Hezbollah in Lebanon are stored. Further south, in the West Bank city of Jenin – where streets are filled with posters glorifying Palestinian suicide bombers – the Israeli army continued its attacks on Palestinian terror groups. Last Thursday, nine Palestinian militants who were planning to attack Israel were killed in a firefight. In Jerusalem the next night, shortly after Shabbat began, a Palestinian killed seven Israelis outside of a synagogue. The next morning, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy pulled out a gun in Jerusalem and seriously wounded two Israelis.

This past week was a reminder that Israel needs to walk a fine line as it faces serious external threats from several countries and numerous internal threats. With the U.S. acknowledging that there is little chance to revive a deal with Iran to slow down its nuclear program, and its massive joint military exercises, Israel appears to be moving closer toward striking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Palestinians, who have killed dozens of Israelis and wounded hundreds over the last year, show no sign of slowing their daily attacks. And Gaza is believed to have replenished its missile arsenal following its 2021 war with Israel.

Its biggest threat may be internal, though. Even with all its military threats from Iran to Hezbollah to Hamas, the country is divided about its leadership, and the weekly protests against Netanyahu will continue. As it prepares for more military actions, it needs a unified public. It would be wise for Netanyahu’s government to focus on external threats now, and drop its plans to chip away at the country’s democracy. Threats by enemies seeking to destroy Israel must be addressed. But internal policy changes and debates can wait, for now. Θ