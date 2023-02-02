Madeline Uretsky weds Adam Resnick

Madeline Uretsky and Adam Resnick were married on January 14, 2023, at Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers. Rabbi David Meyer officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Jami Uretsky of North Reading, and formerly of Marblehead. Grandparents are Marsha Stelman of Kittery, Maine and Michael Stelman of Oro Valley, Arizona. Madeline received her bachelor of science degree in Neuroscience from Simmons University, and her master of science degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University. She works as a research program manager at the Boston University CTE Center.

The groom is the son of Julie Robbins of Sheffield and Dr. Ronald Resnick and Victoria Nikolla-Resnick of Concord, New Hampshire and Charlestown. Grandparents are Nancy Flaxman of Great Barrington and Bruce Robbins of Boca Raton, Florida. Adam received his bachelor of science degree in Biology from Williams College and his medical degree from UMASS Medical School. He is currently a resident in emergency medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital. The couple resides on Long Island, NY.