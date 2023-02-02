Pats cheerleader: Being proudly Jewish is crucial part of the job

Eliza Kanner remembers how meaningful it was to be part of the first-ever Hanukkah menorah lighting at Patriot Place in December 2022.

“You could see the special light in the children’s faces,” Kanner recalled of the crowd of nearly 100 – “children and parents there to say the prayers for the first night of Hanukkah.”

And, she said, “I shared with them that I am Jewish, that these were some of my family traditions.”

Kanner is currently the only Jewish cheerleader on the New England Patriots, who recently concluded their regular season in the National Football League. She joined the Patriots cheerleaders in June 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, auditions were delayed that year.

She auditioned after moving to Boston following her graduation from the University of Connecticut. A dancer since childhood, she had been a member of her high school and college dance teams, and in 2017, she won the Miss Connecticut crown and went on to represent Connecticut in the Miss USA competition. As Miss Connecticut, she was a goodwill ambassador for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. She visited patients and co-led HuskyTHON, a fundraiser for the hospital that raised over $1 million, including through an 18-hour dance marathon.

“My year as Miss Connecticut allowed me to hone a skill set that prepared me for the role of a New England Patriots Cheerleader,” Kanner wrote in an email.

As both a lifelong New England resident and lifelong Patriots fan, she felt ready to enter what she described as an extensive audition process that begins in February, with preliminary and final rounds as well as a two-week boot camp process.

“You not only show off specific skills to be on the sidelines,” Kanner said. “There’s a lot of learning about the organization. You’re trained in media skills to be the best representatives of the organization.”

The Patriots cheerleaders include men and women. On game day, Kanner has the opportunity to meet fans at events and meet-and-greets throughout the stadium. Although she is currently the only Jewish cheerleader on the team, she said there have been others in the past.

Kanner praised the supportive environment that she has found among NFL cheerleaders in general and with her Patriot cheerleading teammates.

“There is a group of men and women on our team who constantly support one another,” she said. “Some of us auditioned one year, some of us auditioned many, many years.”

Depending on her schedule, she is usually at the Patriots’ home field, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, anywhere between one to four times a week, but the responsibilities of the job go far beyond that.

“There’s a really extensive training process year after year,” Kanner said. “You have to be in your best physical shape to endure all the games. It’s important to be mentally and emotionally healthy as well. You’re constantly out in the community representing the organization.”

Kanner praises the work of Patriots owner Robert Kraft who works to combat antisemitism through his Together Beat Hate foundation. She recalls a Together Beat Hate meeting within her first month of making the team when Kraft himself walked in to join the session.

“I got to have a wonderful conversation within my first month, talk to Mr. Kraft about why the Jewish community is important to both of us,” Kanner said.

Kanner grew up in Connecticut, and described her family as always instilling Jewish values. At UConn, she was active in Hillel.

“I was always really proud to be Jewish,” she said. “It was never a question for me. When I went to college, I never confronted much anti-Israel rhetoric or antisemitism from my peers.”

She noted, “It was not until I encountered an anti-Israel, antisemitic professor in a Middle Eastern studies course that I really identified with supporting the Jewish community and being that really proud and educated supporter of Israel … I realized it is truly my purpose.”

Kanner – whose Israel travel experiences began with a Birthright trip – took a position with StandWithUs after graduating from UConn, working on Israel education, mainly with college students.

“I grew up always having an appreciation for the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people,” she said. “It was not until I was fully immersed in the land and in the culture that I understood why Israel is so important for the Jewish people.”

Kanner then joined Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston as a campus engagement manager. She continues to work with CJP in addition to her Patriots job, although she is transitioning to a development role with CJP.

Rena Nasar First, the executive director of the Emerson Campus Fellowship and campus affairs at StandWithUs, remembers when Kanner received an Emerson fellowship in college and then went on to work for StandWithUs.

“I am proud to say that Eliza has positively influenced the field of Israel education in so many ways,” Nasar First wrote in an email. “I applaud her courage, conviction, and commitment to her work for the Jewish people, today and always.”

Sometimes Kanner has experienced a backlash from her Israel advocacy, including as a Patriots cheerleader. The Patriots organization posts videos of cheerleaders on social media, which Kanner said normally receive positive responses.

When two videos of her were posted, she encountered drastically different reactions.

“With my videos, it was ‘I am supporting an apartheid state, a state that promotes genocide,’ ” she recalled. “It comes with the territory, from putting yourself out there, being so proud to represent the Jewish community, promoting my advocacy for Israel.

“This has been part of the responsibility I have,” Kanner said. “I’m really grateful I have the opportunity to take on that responsibility. I truly believe one person can be a role model for young people.”

Reflecting upon her experience at the menorah lighting, she said, “It was a really special opportunity and moment for myself. Right now, the world needs a lot more people, public figures, to be the representatives for young Jewish people … [to] show the world we’re proud to be Jewish at a time when we’re facing so much antisemitism. … We need more public figures to show the Jewish people’s identity is strong.”