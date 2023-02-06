Connie Evelyn McNickle Rosenberg, beloved wife of Stuart B. Rosenberg, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M., at the age of 74.

Connie was born September 13, 1948 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She graduated from Wheeling High School in the class of 1966, being voted Coronation Ball Queen. She worked in the banking field in Wheeling until she met Stuart and got married the day before her birthday on September 12, 1970. They have been happily married for 52 years, residing in Wintersville, Ohio, Swampscott, and moving to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1992.

Connie was a member of Congregation Beit Tikva in Santa Fe. She was president of the Sisterhood at Temple Emmanu-El while in Swampscott and took part in the organization ORT.

Connie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Shana, who passed away at the much too young age of 32 on January 14, 2006, having battled juvenile diabetes. She and Stu have always kept the memory of Shana alive by sharing memories of Shana and, every year on the anniversary of her passing, Connie always wrote a memorial poem to Shana. An eternal light was installed at their Temple with donations from friends in memory of Shana.

Connie was also preceded in death by her parents, Orville R. and Blodwyn McNickle of Wheeling, W.V., her in-laws Herman and Frances Rosenberg of Steubenville, Ohio, brother Bruce James McNickle (Eleanor) of Largo, Fla., sister-in-law Beverly Deacon McNickle (Larry) of Falls Church, Va., brother Bobby J. McNickle (Sandi) of Haymarket, Va., sister Sally Sirianni (Frank) of Fort Myers, Fla., and brother Danny J. McNickle (Rita) Wheeling, W.V.

Connie is survived by her loving husband Stuart; sister Judith Ross (Jerry) of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother Larry A. McNickle (Beverly) of Falls Church, Va.; sister Susie M. Snyder (Tommy) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., brother-in-law Leslie Rosenberg (JoAnne) of Swampscott, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Connie suffered from sugar diabetes since 1973, which had caused her to have one leg amputated in 1996 and blindness. She has had a life of physical challenges and difficulties, but has confronted each with a never give up and a “It Is What It Is” attitude, with Stuart always at her side. Having lost her eyesight, Connie was able to enjoy listening to audio books on her Alexa that she loved and always had a good book to recommend “reading.” She also loved to do her exercises in her pool whenever weather permitted. You could never meet a more loving, kind, precious, fun, cheerful, sentimental person in the world. Having been confined to a wheelchair most of the time, she and Stu still managed to go out and about in Santa Fe, listening to bands, meeting their many dear friends for lunch or dinner and enjoying life. Connie’s infectious personality and kindness will truly be missed by her many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beit Tikva, 2230 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Connie’s memory to Congregation Beit Tikva or the American Diabetes Association.