Alan J. Shactman, age 90 years, of Danvers, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on February 4, 2023 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Shactman and son of the late Jacob and Hilda Shactman.

Alan was a 1950 graduate of Swampscott High School, where he served as class president and member of the ice hockey and baseball teams. After Alan graduated from Brandeis University in 1954, he married his first wife Alice (Hershman) Shactman. Alan served in the United States Army during the Korean War and then began his long successful career as an independent insurance agent.

Alan was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and staunch Boston Bruins supporter. He was a lifelong learner, world traveler, history buff, music lover and the consummate fisherman. Alan loved dogs, especially his beloved basset hound Samuel Sad-Eye Shactman. He served as president of Temple B’nai Abraham and was a member of the Lynnfield Conservation Commission, Danvers Board of Health and Danvers Rotary Club. Alan will be remembered for his work ethic, sense of humor, love of adventure and love of family. Alan never shied away from raising awareness of an issue, as he deeply believed people should speak up about matters important to them.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Alan is survived by three children: Steven Shactman, Linda Day (Jonathan Stringer) and Laura Goldman (Wade); three step-children Michael Hinerman (partner John Truong), Kristen Marsden (Doug) and Jennifer Hinerman (partner Dana Nahumck); several grandchildren and step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Alan was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Lorietta Shactman. He also is survived by his brother David I. Shactman (Nancy), former son-in-law Roger Day, former wife Alice Shactman and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem with interment at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Memorial Park in Danvers on February 7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alan’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, and Swampscott High School.