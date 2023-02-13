Murray Kremer, of Peabody, entered into rest on February 9, 2023. Beloved husband of 58 years to the love of his life, Barbara (Kaluzny) Kremer, who he met at Camp Simcha at age 19. Devoted father of Scott Kremer and his wife Andrea of Waltham, Amy (Kremer) O’Brien and her husband Michael of Danvers, and Lori Kremer of West Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Cori O’Brien, Liana O’Brien and Nina Kremer. Son of Henry and Minnie Kremer.

Murray grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School and the Art Institute of Boston. From 1963 to 1969, he served as a firefighter in the United States Army. He subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

Murray enjoyed a successful 33-year career in advertising and was co-founder of award-winning Boston advertising firm Cipriani Kremer Design.

At age 54, he embarked on a 20-year career in law, earning his Juris Doctor from Massachusetts School of Law, and serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Essex County, before opening a private practice as a criminal defense attorney, mediator and conciliator.

He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom, currently Tiferet Shalom, and Congregation Sons of Israel, both in Peabody.

Murray was a dedicated sports fan who loved following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, and who always made time to attend his children’s extracurricular activities. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, and especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service for Murray was held on February 13 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Rt. 114, Danvers. Shiva will be held at his late residence in Peabody on Monday, February 13 from 6-8pm, and Tuesday, February 14 from 1-4pm and 6-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Murray’s memory to Wounded Warriors, or Tunnels to Towers.