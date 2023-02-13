William (Bill) Glazer, 84, of Kingston, N.H., formerly of Peabody, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 after a brief illness.

Bill was born May 22, 1938 to Bessie (Abrams) and Max Glazer in Boston. He graduated from Suffolk University and went on to work for Alles Corporation as a salesman until his retirement. Soon after graduating college, he was married to Phyllis Taich for 25 years. Bill and Phyllis shared two children, Michael and Stacey.

He was an avid runner, golfer and swimmer and had a passion for bicycle riding. Bill was a former member of the Northshore Cyclists bicycling group. He also enjoyed watching a good movie and televised sporting events. In later years he enjoyed getting together with friends at the Northshore Mall for coffee and conversation.

He survived by his daughter Stacey L. Clark, son-in-law Ronald Clark of Brentwood, N.H., son Michael E. Glazer of Virginia, and his brother Arthur Glazer of Peabody.

There was a private graveside service on February 12, followed by a private gathering in Brentwood, N.H., to honor and remember Bill. Donations in Bill’s memory can be made to a charity that was very near and dear to his heart, The ALS Association. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.