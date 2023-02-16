Gathering in Swampscott to explore how Black history affects all of us

Margaret Somer remembers learning early on in life about the racism and prejudice against Blacks in the United States, which prompted her desire to do something about it. The civil rights movement made a lasting impression on Somer, a longtime North Shore resident and member of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

“I was in high school when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was leading demonstrations,” Somer recalled. “It just motivated me so deeply, affected my entire life.”

Today, Somer is a member of a Swampscott-based organization that will hold a Black History Month event at First Church Congregational in Swampscott,, 40 Monument Ave., on Monday, Feb. 27. The group is called Swampscott Unites, Respects, Embraces (S.U.R.E.) Diversity.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will include a panel featuring Rabbi Michael Ragozin of Shirat Hayam; Pastor Ian Holland of First Church; St. Mary’s High School track and field coach Tristan Smith, a recent state legislative candidate; Heidi Whear, director of aging services for the Town of Swampscott; and the Rev. James Bixby of Clifton Lutheran Church in Marblehead.

According to Somer, the panel will discuss and reflect upon the theme of how Black history affects all of us.

“I’m honored to participate,” Ragozin said. “I think it’s really important to participate in multicultural, interfaith, and civic events. By coming together, we can build bridges across communities within our town.”

Ragozin noted that he and Holland got together periodically during the past decade. The rabbi recently got to meet the other panelists over Zoom.

Massachusetts Book Award-winning poet Enzo Silon Surin, who was born in Haiti and lives in Swampscott, will give a reading at the event. The Swampscott High School Chorus will perform, and Swampscott Historical Commission chair Nancy Lusignan Schultz will discuss the early history of Black residents of Swampscott.

“It’s very comprehensive,” Somer said of the overall event. “There will be all kinds of music, poetry, discussion, and exhibits.”

S.U.R.E. Diversity was formed in 2016 out of concerns about racist and antisemitic incidents taking place across the nation.

“We just all came together and said, ‘Let’s celebrate every possible kind of diversity – race, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender, age, absolutely everything,’” Somer said. “For example, at our first meeting, there were people who were Jewish, Catholic, Muslim, Protestant, atheist, white, Black, Hispanic.”

Members of S.U.R.E. Diversity have held Black Lives Matter signs at the Swampscott Monument and rallied against antisemitic and racist graffiti in the region.

This will be the second S.U.R.E. Diversity event celebrating Black History Month. Last year, it took place on Zoom because of the COVID pandemic. This year, “We really want people back together again,” Somer said, with post-event refreshments in the church lobby to “encourage people to stay, meet their neighbors, talk with each other … Let’s come out of our homes, let’s build community.”

She sounded a poignant note in remembering a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Swampscott several decades ago, also at First Church. “We’re still working on progress, all these years later,” Somer reflected. “On one hand, it’s wonderful. You meet these great people who care about these things,” yet “30 years later, we’re still working on progress.

“We keep on keeping on,” she said. “It’s what we do.” Θ