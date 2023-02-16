Local women set to lead trips to Europe and Morocco

Two separate tour groups with leaders based on the North Shore are preparing for Jewish-heritage trips to Europe and Africa this year.

In May, Rachel Jacobson will lead a 12-day tour of Morocco, the North African nation where her family is from. This fall, Diane Knopf will lead a 12-day trip to Croatia, Slovenia and the Italian port of Trieste, offered through the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, with the trip being organized by Sephardic Balkans and Dr. Joseph Benatov of the University of Pennsylvania.

Both Jacobson and Knopf are experienced tour group leaders. Jacobson has led three tours of Israel from the North Shore, highlighted by the b’nei mitzvot celebrations of several female participants on two separate trips to Jerusalem. Knopf has led JCC groups to different parts of Europe – the first time in 2019, on an Eastern European tour that included Budapest, Vienna and Prague, as well as Kraków and Warsaw. In addition to experiencing contemporary Jewish life in Kraków, they also visited Holocaust sites including Auschwitz, Terezin and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Memorial. The second JCCNS European tour, this past September, visited Spain and Portugal. There, in addition to seeing many secular sites, participants witnessed venues linked to Sephardic history, such as the Sinagoga de Santa María la Blanca in Toledo.

Knopf and Jacobson are excited about their respective itineraries this year.

“I am very lucky to be able to take people to Morocco … to have a chance to go with a group from the North Shore to Morocco, this is a treat.” Jacobson’s group will visit the capital of Rabat – the birthplace of her parents – as well as Casablanca, Marrakech and the Agafay Desert, where they can sleep under the stars, ride camels and drive dune buggies. They will also visit a hammam, or Turkish bath, celebrate Shabbat with local Jews and learn about the country’s history of coexistence between Jews and Muslims.

Although Jacobson’s parents moved to Israel before she was born – it was the collapse of their house that convinced them to make aliyah – she still has family in Casablanca, including a sister and multiple nieces and nephews.

Knopf noted that one stop on her itinerary – Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia – drew the top spot on the European Best Destinations list last year. Other destinations include ports on the Adriatic Sea, such as Trieste in Italy; and Dubrovnik, Zadar and Split in Croatia; as well as a day’s excursion to Croatia’s iconic Hvar Island. In Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, the earliest Jewish settlers date back to the 10th century and the city is home to the country’s largest Jewish community.

Jacobson and Talya Paul ran the Taste of Israel program, which provided information about Israel. Jacobson and Paul subsequently led three trips to Israel on their own; this will be their fourth international trip.

Knopf said that Marty Schneer, the executive director of the JCCNS, had long been interested in establishing a JCCNS travel program for the community. Schneer reached out to her in 2018 as she had just concluded her job at the Epstein Hillel School, where she was responsible for community engagement and fundraising over 11 years.

Jacobson and Knopf each like their tour groups to bond well in advance of going abroad.

“You are always concerned about camaraderie on the trip,” Knopf said, noting that for the Eastern Europe trip, “we bonded before we even left.” For the trip to Spain and Portugal she said, “after the first day of travel, it was essentially the same strong bond with all the travelers, and that was really rewarding.”

One aspect of international travel different from past years is relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

The JCC’s trip to Spain and Portugal had to be rescheduled twice due to pandemic policies. Knopf feels that travelers are excited to be back exploring the world, and that these group trips make it convenient for people, since most everything is planned.

Knopf and Jacobson are ready to begin their latest respective journeys into Jewish history and culture through travel. Θ