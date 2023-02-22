Norman L. Swartz, 74, of Peabody and Bartlett, N.H., entered into rest on February 16, 2023, surrounded by his children at his home after a nearly eight-year battle against melanoma.

Norman was a lifelong resident of Peabody. He earned his BA from Suffolk University and his Master’s from Framingham State. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard before beginning his teaching career at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. There, he met his late wife Elaine, and taught for 33 years, retiring in 2006. In retirement, he worked at Rowley Country Club and Cedar Glen Golf Course, where he played multiple rounds each week, even through his battle with cancer. He also enjoyed his home away, in Bartlett, N.H., where he worked as a mountain host at Attitash for over 20 years.

In addition to his passion for golf and skiing, Norman had a lifelong affinity for ice cream. In his youth, he worked at Treadwells and honed the craft before venturing out and buying his own ice cream stand, Carters in Bradford, that he and Elaine ran for several years in the 80s. He shared his knowledge of and love for ice cream liberally. Upon selling the business, they purchased a second home in Bartlett, N.H., that would shape and enrich their lives and extend his community of friends even further.

Norman is survived by his children Harolyn and her husband Sam of Londonderry, N.H., Beth and her husband Doug of Windsor, Vt., and Steven and his wife Jenny of Camden, Maine. He was adored by his three grandchildren Connor, Sierra and Wolfie. He is also survived by his mother Annabelle, his sister Suzanne, both of Peabody, and many more extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Elaine. In addition, he will be remembered by countless students, peers, and friends from all the many communities of which he was part.

His children want to thank all members of the medical teams and frontline workers who helped Norm along the way. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to “The Boland Lab” at MGH (and in the designation field include “Boland Lab”), or to Care Dimensions Hospice Care.

Family and friends were invited to a small graveside funeral service at at Ahavas Achim Anshi Sfard Cemetery in Lynn on February 19. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For condolences, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.