Esther Galpern, age 98, formerly of Salem and Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Peabody. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert Galpern. Born in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of Samuel and Annie Levitt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Rhonda, sister-in-law Sarah, and nieces Heidi and Wendy, and a large extended family.

Services and shiva were held privately.

Contributions in Esther’s memory may be made to Marblehead Food Pantry, 80 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, and Legacy Lifecare, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)