Selma Lerner passed peacefully at Salem Hospital on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the age of 92. Her parents, Joseph and Bertha Halpern, as well as her sister Evelyn, welcomed her into the world in Holyoke on May 24, 1930. All have since gone to their eternal rest.

She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1948 and married Saul Lerner in 1950. Saul passed in 1969 and shortly thereafter she started her career in hospital management at the Pilgrim Nursing Home. Ironically, she ended up working at the Salem Hospital for 45 years until she was 85.

Selma loved her friends and family. She was well-informed and loved old movies, plays, being Jewish, and could talk about sports with anyone. She lived in Peabody the last 64 years of her life.

She is survived her sons Jeffrey and Mark Lerner and his wife Jeannie, and her grandchildren Scott and Jaquelyn and their better halves Kristy and Paul. She also leaves her beloved great-grandchildren Max, Dante and Nolan.

A funeral service for Selma was held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to NAMI Massachusetts, 529 Main Street, Suite #1M17, Schrafft’s City Center, Boston, MA 02129. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.