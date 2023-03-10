Jewish Democrats call on Netanyahu to stop judiciary reforms, work with opposition on compromise

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Sixteen Jewish Democrats called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend legislation that would remove much of the Israeli Supreme Court’s power, and to work out a compromise with the opposition.

The letter sent Thursday cited efforts by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to convene the governing coalition and opposition for negotiations.

“As members of the Jewish diaspora and friends of Israel, we are heartened by President Herzog’s calls for compromise, and we call on the government to suspend its efforts to pass the bills,” said the letter, spearheaded by two Democrats known for their closeness to the pro-Israel community, Brad Schneider of Illinois and Jerry Nadler of New York.

The letter was addressed to Netanyahu, Herzog, and Yair Lapid, the leader of the parliamentary opposition.

“We urge all parties to come together to fully consider the potential implications of the changes being debated in the Knesset and to negotiate fairly and openly so that a broadly acceptable resolution can be reached and Israel can continue to be the flourishing beacon of democracy we have long admired,” it said.

The 16 signatories comprise the majority of the 20 or so Jewish lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A separate letter Wednesday to President Joe Biden from leading Democrats, including several signatories of the Nadler-Schneider letter, urged the Biden administration to use all diplomatic means to get Netanyahu to stop the reforms. The legislation would allow a majority of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, to override Supreme Court decisions, and would give the governing coalition full control over Supreme Court appointments.

Two centrist Jewish Democrats, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Moskowitz of Florida, perhaps anticipating both letters, urged lawmakers not to take sides in the judiciary reform debate, saying such statements risk damaging the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The proposed reforms have roiled Israel, bringing hundreds of thousands into the streets in massive protests.