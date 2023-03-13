Elizabeth Hillman Garon, of Peabody, died on March 10, 2023 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Scott (Shari) Hillman of Silver Spring, Md., and Roberta (Darrin) Montague of Concord, N.H., and their father Richard Hillman; grandchildren Ariel, Avraham, Tova, Chana, Miriam and Rivka Hillman, and Zachary and Harley Montague; sister Marilyn Ingham of Henniker, N.H., and nephew Neal Martin. Predeceased by husband Raymond Garon, whose children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were very much hers as well, and by dear friend Marshall Levy.

Liz was a force of nature who lit up every room she entered and made friends with everyone she met, but her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Her charm, thoughtfulness, and card playing skills were unmatched.

There was a private graveside service. Charitable donations in Liz’s memory may be made to: the Mass General Cancer Center or Chelsea Jewish Living. Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline.